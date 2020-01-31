Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Showcases Chiseled Physique In Sports Bra And Leggings For New Instagram Videos

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela likely stopped a few of her followers in their tracks with the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette bombshell rocked a pair of gray leggings that seemed to cling to every muscle on her chiseled frame. She paired the fitted workout pants with a white sports bra that featured crisscrossed straps at the back and rocked all-white sneakers as well. She kept her hairstyle simple for the gym session, opting to sweep her dark brown locks into a messy bun.

But the videos weren’t just meant to display Krissy’s enviable physique. In them, she demonstrated a deadlift progression that showed her over 1 million Instagram followers how to move from the beginner to advanced versions of the exercise.

Krissy recommended starting with a resistance band first. In the video, she placed one end of her band her feet and the other around her neck. Then she bent forward in a slow bowing motion until her head lined up with her pelvis. Then, as she lifted her body, she pulled each end of the resistance band.

In the caption, Krissy instructed viewers to avoid locking their knees as they did the exercise and to “hinge” at the hips while stretching the hamstrings.

In the second video, she performed the deadlift with dumbells, holding them in front of her as she bent at the waist and raised her torso. For this exercise, she told fans not to thrust their hips forward at the end of each rep. She also recommended starting with a light set of dumbbells.

Krissy tackled a barbell deadlift in the last video of the series, the most advanced version of the exercise. In the caption, she stated that this should only be done when comfortable with the motion and technique required. She also said that the neck and should always be aligned with the spine during this type of deadlift, so it’s best to avoid twisting the kneck to the side or tilting the head up.

Several fans thanked Krissy for the detailed demonstration of a deadlift progression.

“This is is so helpful!” one fan wrote. “Deadlifts are very tricky and form is so so important! I love this video!”

And more than one commenter noticed that there was a gym goer behind Krissy who was captured doing the exercise wrong in the third video.

“That guy behind you in the 3/4 video is just showing how to not do it” one fan wrote. “But you girl show us exactly how to do it right. You have an amazing flow. Thank you for your tips.”