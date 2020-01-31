Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Likes Rihanna’s Recent Lingerie Instagram Photo After He Posts About Love

Chris Brown’s exes reportedly don’t have any issues between them.

The “Run It” singer’s most recent baby mama, Ammika Harris, recently showed that she doesn’t have any problems with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Hollywood Life reports that the Instagram model “liked” Rihanna’s most recent Instagram snapshot. She is apparently The Inquisitr previously reported that the multitalented starlet posed in lingerie on Friday, January 31 to promote new items for her Savage X Fenty line.

The outlet reports that the virtual thumbs-up from Harris comes after Brown reportedly hinted that he still has a love for a special woman in his life. On Tuesday, January 28, the “No Guidance” singer posted a video on his Instagram Story that left a cryptic message. In the video, he is smiling coyly at the camera during an interview. The outlet reports that Brown captioned the video with a message about loving someone for a significant amount of time.

“When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL,” he wrote.

While Brown never specified who he was talking about, the message applies to both Harris and Rihanna. The singer has known Harris since 2015, following his breakup from Karrueche Tran. Brown and Rihanna have a long history with each other, as they began dating for the first time in 2007 before ending for good in 2013.

Brown is also reportedly more interested in Rihanna these days. The Fenty Beauty CEO recently ended her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The two were together for three years, and Brown was reportedly keeping up with his ex’s love life with the rest of the world. However, a source confirmed that Brown is focused on his relationship with Harris. While they haven’t defined their relationship to the world, they share photos of their baby boy- Aeko Catori Brown- and Brown often reposts Harris’ images of herself on his Instagram page.

“[Chris and Ammika] are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is going to end any chance of that working out,” the source said.

Of late, Rihanna has seemed to be living her best single life. The artist has been seen with rapper A$AP Rocky following her breakup, but the two are reportedly only friends. Rihanna is also focused on her business ventures. Harris seems to be doing the same, as the model is frequently seen taking photos for brands on Instagram.