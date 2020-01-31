Mathilde Tantot Exposes Chest In See-Through Bodysuit On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot took things to another level on her Instagram page today with a new, sizzling photo set. Her latest updates focused on braless and booty-baring looks, while her newest one was of her exposing her chest in a see-through bodysuit.

In the first photo, the blonde rocked a black ensemble with an off-the-shoulder cut. The bodysuit had long sleeves with integrated gloves, and hugged all of her curves tightly. The high leg cut added to the sex appeal of her look, as it left her hips bare. The main portion of the outfit was made of small, fishnet-like fabric. Her sleeves, on the other hand, featured darker black fabric. The entire look glimmered with small, silver sparkle accents, which made for a flirty vibe.

Mathilde wasn’t shy about showing off the revealing bodysuit, considering that she was photographed facing the camera straight-on. She glanced down, however, towards her right foot and parted her lips in a sultry manner.

In order to censor the photo for social media, the model opted for rectangular, black bars with white lettering in Japanese. But even with her attempt to cover her chest, she left little to the imagination.

Moreover, the stunner’s makeup added glam to her look, as she rocked heavy mascara and glossy lipstick. She also pulled her hair back into a casual, high ponytail, which emphasized her darker roots.

Mathilde was seen wearing only a pair of large, hoop earrings, forgoing additional accessories.

Additional photos showed off the outfit from different angles. Mathilde was seen posing with her back facing the camera in a couple of the shots, while another photo was of her striking a ballet-inspired pose with her left knee in the air.

Many of Mathilde’s fans had plenty to say about the risqué shot in the comments section.

“My beautiful idol, OMG!!!!” gushed a supporter.

“I can’t live without you,” declared an admirer.

“I dropped the phone..,” claimed a supporter.

“Amazing! Never seen such a beautiful dark side!” raved a fourth Instagram user, referring to the caption.

This is hardly the only time that Mathilde has shown off her chest in a provocative way. On January 20, she did just that, opting for a braless look under a white shirt. There were two photos that showed the bombshell taking selfies in the top and black thong bottoms. The first image was of her holding the phone with her left hand, and the second showed her propping up her left knee.