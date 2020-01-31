Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In ‘Spider-Man’-Inspired Costumes

Erica looked stunning in her latest cosplay.

On Friday, January 31, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps, that showed her wearing Spider-Man inspired costumes, on Instagram. The pictures were taken by the professional cosplay photographer Wes Smith, known as the Portrait Dude on social media.

In the first image, Erica stood in front of a brick wall and wore a variation of Spider-Man’s signature red-and-blue suit. The figure-hugging costume left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation placed one of her hands on the side of her face and the other on her shoulder, as she gazed into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and berry-colored lipstick.

The following picture shows the stunner dressed as Spider-Gwen, Gwen Stacy’s alter-ego in the Spider-Gwen comic book series. The ensemble consisted of a skintight, red, black, and white bodysuit with a hood and a pair of teal ballet flats. She also donned a curly, blond wig to look more like the young superheroine. For the photo, Erica struck an action pose, by crouching with one of her legs outstretched.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked fans to share their opinions on the photo set. She also noted that she decided to post the cosplay photos because she is currently ill.

Many of Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to let her know which of the two photos they preferred.

“I definitely like the first picture of you because you look so amazing in red hope you start to feel better soon,” wrote one follower.

“Spider-Gwen is my favorite. I like the dark background [it makes] you stand out,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, revealed that they simply could not decide their favorite between the two images.

“Personally I love how you look in both outfits,” said a fan.

“Do I have to pick? They’re both stunning,” chimed in a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.