‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Shows Off A Lot Of Skin In Too-Short Bikini Top

Kate Bock shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she flaunted her killer body to her 619,000 fans while promoting Super Bowl-related events she will be participating in with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

On Friday, January 31, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a throwback photo from her 2018 shoot, captured by Josie Clough in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In the snapshot, the Canadian beauty is seen striking an elegant pose as the moving waters of the Caribbean Sea fill the background. While the picture was taken in Nevis, Bock added a geotag that indicates she is currently in Miami, Florida. That is because the model is currently recording Shoot Your Shot with SI Swimsuit, a radio program for the Super Bowl Experience, that will air tonight at 7 p.m. eastern time on SiriusXM channel 105, Sports Illustrated announced on its Instagram page.

In the photo, Bock rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. Her top is bright red with a high neckline and straps that go around her neck. The bottom part of the top is super short, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed.

Bock teamed her top with a pair of orange bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame, showcasing her slender waistline and toned abs.

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Bock’s top is by Rebecca for born4bikinis and her bikini bottoms by Billabong x INC.

Bock stood with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further showcased her long legs and strong hips. The model also took one hand to her hair, while the other remained by her side. She wore her golden blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Her loose, large waves fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

The model faced the camera as she shot a fierce gaze at the onlooker with a coquettish half-smile on her lips.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. In just a few hours, the photo has attracted more than 14,100 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Most gorgeous blue eyes!! Love!!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a long string of fire and other emoji.

“[S]o gorgeous,” replied another fan, following the comment with red hearts.

“Hey how does it feel being that beautiful,” a third fan asked.