Jax Taylor Majorly Shades Ariana Madix, Calls Her The ‘Most Negative Person’ He’s Ever Met

Things are not going smoothly between Jax Taylor and Ariana Madix off-screen. The Vanderpump Rules stars have never really seen eye to eye with one another and Jax has recently taken some jabs at his best friend’s girlfriend on social media and on Watch What Happens Live. After the premiere of Season 8, Jax noted on the talk show that Ariana likes women, and that’s why she didn’t want to settle down with Tom Sandoval. Jax was slammed online for outing Ariana, and the SUR bartender responded when she appeared on the show a few weeks later.

Ariana noted she’s always been open about her sexuality and was confused by Jax’s comments. When she defended herself and clapped back, Jax took to Twitter to make a bold statement about his co-star, which has since been deleted according to Celebrity Insider.

“Must be nice to be on a show and dodge everything about your relationship life for 9 years and tell production ‘[I am] not talking about that’ but still wants a paycheck. That’s my response to Ariana. Most negative person I have ever met,” Jax wrote on January 28.

The tweet wasn’t up for 24 hours before being taken down, and at this point in time, it’s not known why he chose to delete it. The Bravolebrity is not one to apologize over tweets and always speaks his truth no matter whose feelings it might hurt.

When a fan commented back that viewers don’t get to see much of Ariana’s personal life, Jax responded.

“There’s a shot [sic] ton you don’t see.”

That tweet has also been deleted.

One user defended Ariana in the comment section under Jax’s original tweet and suggested he should tag Ariana like a man instead of just alluding to her. The Fancy AF Cocktails author didn’t seem bothered by Jax’s tweet at all, and responded to the fan by asking “lol what is he on about this time?”

Tom has not responded to Jax’s deleted tweets about his girlfriend.

This isn’t the first time Jax has accused Ariana of not putting all of her life out there on the Bravo series. Last year Jax admitted he spoke to producers on Vanderpump Rules regarding Ariana and Tom not being authentic on the show.

“Tom Sandoval never talks about his relationship. They’re very good about talking things without talking about the things,” Jax noted.

The 40-year-old is upset with the duo since he feels like he puts 100 percent of his life on television when his co-stars are not giving their all, and it’s simply not fair.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.