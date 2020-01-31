American Model Jessica Weaver Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Satin Lingerie

American model Jessica Weaver sizzled in a sexy new pic shared to her Instagram page on Friday morning. Her 8.5 million followers went wild over the busty babe’s revealing photo.

Jessica wore a cream-colored lingerie set made of a satiny material. Her top could barely contain her sizeable breasts. They almost popped out of her bra, and her nipples were visible beneath the lacy edges. Not only did the model flaunt her impressive curves, but she was happy to demonstrate how her fitness routine pays off by exposing her narrow midriff and fit abs.

On her lower half, a pair of skimpy panties showed off the majority of her toned legs. She looked cozy, perched on the edge of a table in a Los Angeles, California home while wearing an oversized cardigan over top of her lingerie. She let the outerwear slip off one arm so she could showcase her full tattoo sleeve.

The foxy babe tied her gorgeous blond tresses into a messy bun, leaving her side bangs and a few tendrils loose to frame her face. Making herself look flirtatious, Jessica gazed off to the side of the camera with a coy smile on her lips while playing with her hair. With her face in profile, the blonde was able to show off her sharp jawline and pert nose.

“Tips for this 30 day challenge! Anyone can do…. let’s do it y’all,” she wrote.

As an outspoken vegan and fitness model, it’s not surprising that Jessica would use her caption to encourage her fans to try eating clean for a 30-day challenge. Within four hours of going live, her post accumulated over 1,000 comments and almost 50,000 likes. The majority were from fans complimenting her body, but many people also appreciated her tips on how to give up sugar and processed foods for an extended period.

“WOW you have a beautiful body I love you babe,” wrote one awestruck user.

“Sizzling hot your body is a temple of absolute perfection and ultimate passion and desire,” gushed a second fan, adding three fire emoji to their comment.

“Your pure perfection and your truly an amazing woman Jessica Love you,” complimented a third person.

“Nice abs and everything else too of course!!” raved a fourth admirer.

Last week, Jessica shared a snap of herself rocking an itty-bitty white swimsuit. In that image, she exposed her killer abs, thick thighs, and her fantastic bust.