Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Stuns In A Mermaid-Inspired Dress

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland has been spending some time enjoying the sights of New Zealand recently, and she has kept her 2.6 million Instagram followers in the loop by sharing stunning snaps with them. Her latest massive Instagram update is no different, as she flaunted her incredible curves in a sequined dress while also showing off the breathtaking views New Zealand has to offer. Her latest post was taken in Whangamata, New Zealand, as she clarified in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Hilde rocked a stunning ensemble from the brand Hot Miami Styles, who she made sure to tag in the caption as well as the picture itself. The top was nearly a bandeau style, with a strip of fabric going across her ample assets. One side was strapless while the other had a thin spaghetti strap that stretched over her shoulder, and a hint of cleavage was visible in the smoking hot piece.

Her toned stomach was on full display, and she paired the skimpy top with a sarong style skirt that exposed nearly all of her toned, curvaceous thighs. The skirt featured a ruched detail on one side where the fabric was gathered above her thigh, and had an asymmetrical waistband that stretched across Hilde’s stomach. Her makeup was done in a beachy style, with a soft peach shade on her lips and orange tones on her lids that accentuated her blue eyes. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun that blew in the wind, with several strands framing her face.

In the second snap in the update, Hilde showed off the back of the dress, flaunting her pert derriere. The blond beauty showed off the stunning ensemble from a wide variety of angles and in a wide variety of poses, making sure her fans could appreciate every inch of the garment.

Her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 2,600 likes within just 10 minutes. In the caption of the post, Hilde compared herself to a mermaid, and her fans seemed to love the look.

“First official photos of an actually real-life princess mermaid,” one fan said.

“Always looking beautiful,” another added.

One fan included a flame emoji in his comment, and said Hilde was “so beautiful it should be illegal.”

Hilde appears to be particularly enamored with the sequined and scandalous dress that Hot Miami Styles has. About a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap of herself in Auckland wearing a champagne-colored version of the same sequined dress for another sizzling update.