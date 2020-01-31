WWE News: Former Champion Reveals How He Entered The ‘Royal Rumble’ And His Future

The "Baller" is thankful for the opportunities he's been given and hope his future holds more.

There are always a number of big surprises that WWE brings forth for the Royal Rumble each year and 2020 was no different. One of the biggest shocks for this year was Edge returning to the ring after nearly a decade after retirement, but he wasn’t the only one. MVP made an unexpected comeback for the big battle royal, and he’s now speaking out on who made it all possible and what his future may hold.

After MVP’s short stint in the Royal Rumble match, there were whispers on social media that he had signed a new deal with WWE. He took to his official Twitter to reveal that he actually never signed a deal with WWE and that he only came back so his son could see him wrestle in person.

The night after the Royal Rumble, MVP made another appearance for the company as he wrestled Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw. The match ended in a loss for the former United States Champion which led to MVP saying he had wrestled his final match for the promotion.

MVP spoke with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, by way of Wrestling Inc., on a number of different topics. He wanted to set the record straight about his comeback, his future, and where he would possibly go from here.

Regarding his return for the battle royal at the Royal Rumble, MVP says that it was ultimately the doing of Paul Heyman. Seeing as how the pay-per-view was in his hometown of Houston, Texas, MVP placed a call to Heyman and told him how he’d like to be in the match.

“He’s (MVP’s son) got WWE rings and action figures so with the Rumble being in Houston, where I reside. I’m from Miami. Miami will always be home, but I live in Houston. I thought what a great opportunity to give my son the memory of a lifetime, and I talked with Paul Heyman. It all came together.”

To keep his appearance a surprise, MVP said he was secretly escorted into the building and kept away from others before his entrance.

Despite the fact that he has confirmed he’s wrestled his final match for WWE, MVP said that he may not be done with the company. It’s not out of the question for him to have a backstage role as a producer for WWE one day, and he actually hinted that it may already be in the works.

“However, I’m at a point in my career where I think I’m ready to start offering my talents behind the scenes or in another capacity. In the very near future, I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind-the-scenes producer if you will.”

At the age of 46, MVP has had a long wrestling career and he’s done all of the things that he wants to do in WWE, but on camera. It is now time for him to move on, but he’s not ready to leave the professional wrestling business. No-one truly knows what may happen, but with the Royal Rumble in the past, MVP may one day be working backstage for Vince McMahon.