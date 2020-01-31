British Bombshell Jemma Lucy Shows Off Slamming Body In Vinyl Bodysuit Months After Giving Birth

Jemma Lucy shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that shows her body did indeed snap back after giving birth to her baby daughter last year.

On Friday, January 31, the British bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy outfit that showcased her killer curves.

In the photo, Jemma — who is known in her home country for having been on popular reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother— can be seen sitting on the carpeted floor in front of a full-length mirror. Her knees are apart as she sat over her ankles. The model held a phone in front of her to snap the selfie. A bed in the background puts Jemma in a bedroom, though she did not add a geotag to her post indicating where the photo was captured.

Jemma — who welcomed a girl on May 25, 2019 — rocked a one-piece set in a black shiny vinyl material that goes perfectly with the color of her hair. The garment features a one-shoulder cut, leaving the opposite side back. The suit also has a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center.

The suit also boasts high-cut legs that showcase Jemma’s wide hips. She did not wear anything on her lower body, leaving her tatted legs fully on display.

Jemma did not share where her bodysuit is from. The reality TV star wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled down in straight, luscious strands that cascade onto her shoulders and chest. Jemma looked straight into her camera screen for the photo as she pursed her lips, parting them slightly.

The model also wore a full face of makeup, marked by her signature dark-rimmed eyes. A generous layer of mascara and a light brown shadow completed her eye makeup, while a light shade of lipstick balanced out the darkness.

In her caption, Jemma urged her 639,000 fans to take advantage of the 25% sale she will have over the weekend on access to her AdmireMe page.

The photo was popular with her followers. In just a few hours of being published, the post has garnered more than 8,100 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo.

“Sexy AF,” one user wrote.

“Yummy,” replied another one, adding fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“The actual sexiness of you,” a third one added, pairing the message with a hot face emoji.