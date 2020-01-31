Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Trains Her Back And Shoulders In Blue Leggings And Orange Crop Top

Fitness trainer Kelsey Wells shared a back and shoulder activation routine in the latest video on her Instagram page.

Rocking a pair of metallic blue leggings and a longsleeved cropped sweatshirt, the brunette beauty started the routine with four-point thoracic rotations. This exercise required her to get on her hands and knees before she twisted her torso to the side. In her caption, she recommended doing 16 of these rotations.

Kelsey then moved on to doing a set of mountain climbers that seemed effortless for her. A series of “inchworms” followed for which Kelsey had to walk her hands forward until her body was perpendicular to the floor in a plank position. She then performed one push up before starting the move all over again. Her caption recommended doing ten of this combination.

After that, she ended the video with a round of jumping jacks.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed close to 60,000 times. In the comments section, one fan vouched for the difficulty of one of Kelsey’s moves.

“The inchworm exercise is so hard!” they wrote. “Looks so easy but makes me tired real quick! I did this yesterday! So good.”

And they weren’t the only one who commented on Kelsey’s inchworms

“I still don’t know how you do those inchworms so fast,” another remarked. “Perfect.”

“I literally did this workout this morning!” a third commenter added. “However I must say my inchworms don’t look like that.”

A third fan just seemed in awe of Kelsey’s chiseled physique.

“I just want my waist to look like that,” they said.

Several other commenters asked about the source of Kelsey’s workout attire but she hasn’t responded to any of the questions, as of this writing.

Kelsey regularly wows her fans with moves that show off her physical fitness. In a previous Instagram video, she seemed to ease through a tuck jump, burpee and push-up combination which caused several admirers to effusively praise her in the comments section.

Although the seemingly intense plyometric circuit and specifically the height of her tuck jumps seemed intimidating, Kelsey claimed that the routine was a great workout for anyone who might be strapped for time.

“Short on time?” Can’t make it to the gym or don’t have any equipment at home? All you need is your body for this killer PWR challenge,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed over 250,000 times since its upload.