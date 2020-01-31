Twitch Model Amouranth Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Pert Booty In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Cosplay model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, left little to the imagination in skimpy lace lingerie set for her brand new Instagram snapshot. The influencer published the update to her feed on Thursday, January 30.

In the sexy snap, Amouranth looked stunning as she wore a neon pink lingerie set that flaunted her massive cleavage and hugged all of her enviable curves. The ensemble also flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty. Amouranth was also sporting a pair of fluffy cat ears for a more playful look.

The update contained two photos that were made into a collage. The first snap showed Amouranth posing with her side to the camera and a sultry stare on her face as she stood inside what seems like a big, empty room. The model wore her long, highlighted tresses parted to the side and styled in wavy curls that hung down her back and over her shoulder.

In the next photo, Amouranth posed front and center, showing a ton of cleavage as she raised her left hand to show her flawless armpit, while the other touched her neck, covering some part of her breast in the process. It is also important to note that her bra was tiny against her massive decolletage that she spilled out from the sides.

The Texan beauty opted for a full face of makeup in the picture, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, coral-toned eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She completed the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, blush on her cheekbones, and pink color on her lips.

The new update proved to be a hit with her fans as it racked up more than 70,000 likes and just over 1,500 comments in under a day of going live. In the comments section, many of her followers complimented her beauty while other admirers raved about her killer physique. Some other fans were left speechless, so they chimed in using a combination of emoji instead.

“I’m good. But you look really good, kiddo,” one follower commented.

“I check out your Twitch stream everyday and I have to say that you’re fine AF ammo. Keep up the good work,” another admirer gushed.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love the newer hair color, Amouranth. I hope you’re staying warm,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Amouranth posted a steamy video where she rocked another revealing lingerie set. According to the report, the video showed Amouranth moving erratically as a bowl of confetti was poured over her cleavage.