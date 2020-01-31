Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot Rocking Insanely Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap that showcased her physique while she spent some time near the ocean. However, Sara wasn’t rocking a bikini on the beach in her latest update — instead, she stood in a luxurious-looking cabin staring out a large window overlooking the ocean waves.

The space Sara was in had a bohemian chic vibe, with white walls and exposed dark wood beams on the ceiling. She perched on the edge of a bed and showed off her voluptuous body. The space also featured a small stove in one corner, and decorative elements including a small desk with a flower pot on it.

The main focal point in the picture, however, was still Sara’s curvaceous body in her skimpy outfit. The blond bombshell rocked a pair of insanely tiny shorts crafted from a gray fabric. The pants were slightly high-waisted, coming just an inch or so below her belly button, and barely covered her hips, let alone her legs. She paired the simple shorts with a colorful graphic cropped t-shirt. The t-shirt was a loose fit and covered up Sara’s cleavage, but the cropped length showed off a few inches of her toned stomach.

Sara’s blond hair was loose in tousled waves, and she posed with her hip slightly cocked, hands on the bed behind her. The shot showcased Sara’s body while also showing off the stunning space she was in. The smoking hot snap was captured by her partner, Jacob Witzling, and she gave him credit in the caption of the post.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 24,700 likes within just one hour. The post also received over 150 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments.

“Looks like a great spot!” one fan said, loving the vibe of the cabin with a view.

“God you are so beautiful absolutely gorgeous with the most sexiest legs I’ve ever seen on a woman,” said another fan.

One fan was enraptured with the beautiful backdrop, and said “this is beautifully decorated, just like a page out of Better Homes and Gardens!”

“Omg! You’re an absolute smoke show,” another follower added.

The blond bombshell doesn’t let anything stop her from sharing sizzling snaps, not even the snow. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara rocked a pair of jeans, a crop top, and a thick winter coat as she stood in the middle of a fresh Washington snowfall. Though she expressed in the caption that she wasn’t a fan of the weather, she looked gorgeous in the snap she shared.