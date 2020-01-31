Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Plunging Crop Top & Matching Low-Rise Pants

The model flaunted her incredible figure in her revealing outfit.

On Friday, January 31, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing on a balcony, with green foliage and neighboring houses in the background. The tattooed beauty stood with her shoulders back and her hips jutted out. She raked her fingers through her hair as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

Laurence flaunted her incredible figure in a brown crop top and matching low-rise lounge pants from the clothing company Fashion Nova. She also sported a coordinating cardigan. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the casual look with a delicate gold pendant necklace and a pair of sizable hoop earrings.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back her short hair in a low ponytail, with a few tendrils framing her beautiful face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She implied that the ensemble is suitable for California’s relatively warm winter weather, where she is currently visiting.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 78,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you [truly] are absolutely amazing with a bonus of being so stunning,” gushed one fan.

“I’m loving the smiles and happiness lately! And your crazy hot perfect body always! You are the queen of hotness!” said another follower, adding a pink heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are simply perfect,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful with a lovely smile,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the 26-year-old has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging white dress that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.