Shawn Johnson Rocks A Blue Bikini Top And Cutoffs As She Jumps Up And Down On Husband Andrew East’s Back

Shawn and Andrew were doing the 'stand up challenge.'

A bikini-clad Shawn Johnson performed an acrobatic stunt during a trip to the beach, but it was the Olympic gymnast’s husband, former NFL player Andrew East, who had to put his strength to the test for the feat.

On Friday, Shawn took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed during a fun family day at the beach. The 28-year-old athlete was rocking a pair of high-waisted cutoff shorts and a bright blue bikini top that tied in the front. Her knotted top had thin spaghetti straps, and Shawn’s voluptuous cleavage was spilling out of the garment’s low neckline. However, she didn’t let the risk of suffering a wardrobe malfunction stop her from jumping up and down on 28-year-old Andrew’s back.

At the beginning of the video, Shawn’s shirtless husband was shown lying on his stomach with his face buried in the sand. He looked as if he were about to do a push-up, and his petite wife was standing on his back. Shawn proceeded to leap up into the air, giving Andrew a moment to jump up on his hands and knees before Shawn landed back down on his back.

When Shawn hopped up again, Andrew quickly jumped his feet up so that they were now on the ground. He remained bent over with his hands in the sand.

Shawn jumped again, and Andrew adjusted his body to a squat position. He placed his hands on his knees to brace himself. After Shawn stuck her landing on his back one more time, she gave the camera a big smile before leaping off of her husband into the sand. The video ended with a sweet shot of Shawn and Andrew sharing a kiss.

In the caption of her post, Shawn included the hashtag #standupchallenge. Bodybuilder and CrossFit athlete Demi Bagby recently attached the same hashtag to a video on her popular Instagram page.

In Demi’s video, she and fitness model Scott Mathison were shown performing the same stunt. However, they took it two steps further; Demi jumped up on Scott’s shoulders, and she did a back flip off of them. Both videos used the same song as their soundtrack, “Woah” by KRYPTO9095 featuring D3Mstreet.

While Shawn and Andrew made completing the stand up challenge look easy, Shawn revealed that it took numerous attempts before she and her husband successfully pulled it off.

Her followers clearly thought that the results were worth the effort. In a span of two hours, they pressed the “like” button on her post over 139,000 times.

“Love watching how fun you both act towards each other in your relationship. You two are unstoppable,” read one response to her video.

“Relationship goals!” another fan wrote.

“Mama is looking good,” remarked a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shawn and Andrew welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Drew Hazel East, three months ago. Some of Shawn’s followers jokingly asked her if Drew was responsible for filming her parents’ seaside stunt.