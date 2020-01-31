Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skintight Jeans & Tiny Crop Top: ‘Nothing Better’

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos is sharing more photos from her recent trip to the swanky Papi Steak steakhouse in Miami Beach, Florida, and fans are all over the stunner’s latest upload.

Her newest social media update saw the model looking smoking-hot in a tighter-than-skin outfit that put all of her killer curves on display. The blonde bombshell poured her voluptuous figure into a pair of skintight white jeans and slipped on a skimpy crop top in a matching color. The curve-hugging jeans were a trendy distressed design that showed a bit of skin, and clung to her bodacious bottom and curvy hips. Alexa flashed even more flesh in the scanty top — a strappy number that was outrageously low-cut and barely contained her busty assets.

The Instagram sensation didn’t hesitate to get flirty with the camera and showed off her insane body in a seriously sultry pose. She hopped on a table at the upscale eatery, parking her curvy booty right between two sets of plates. Snapped from the mid-profile, she glanced seductively over her shoulder, fixing the camera with a longing gaze. She arched her back and spread open her legs, resting her hands on her knees. Her lips were pursed in a coquettish way that was sure to send pulses racing among her numerous admirers.

Alexa sizzled in the curve-flaunting outfit, putting on a very tantalizing display for her fans. The 24-year-old Instagram star showed off her round backside in the sexy pose, which also called attention to her strong, curvy thighs. The smoldering blonde bared her toned midriff, exposing her incredibly tiny waistline in the skin-baring top. The item fit tightly across her bust, and featured thin adjustable straps that lured the gaze to her bared back and sculpted shoulder.

While her ample chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the buxom babe still showcased an eyeful of busty curves. The stunner flashed quite a bit of sideboob in the revealing top and even appeared to be braless under the snug garment.

Alexa added some bling to the steamy look with a pair of massive silver hoop earrings. She glammed up for the occasion, donning a shimmering white eyeshadow and dramatic faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. Her makeup was complete with a touch of blush and luminizer. She wore a glossy pink shade on her lush lips and sported masterfully contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and fell down her back in a relaxed style.

The saucy pic earned her some well-deserved viral attention, as fans flocked to her page to show their appreciation for the torrid look. Followers clicked the like button more than 27,300 times and left 260-plus comments under the eye-catching post.

“You look amazing in white doll,” remarked one person.

“When the pants have that fold in the back you know she got buns!!!” gushed another, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a drooling-face emoji.

“UMMMMM UMMMMM UMMMMM, u talking about sitting pretty,” quipped a third Instagrammer, ending with a long string of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, crown, fire, and heart variety.