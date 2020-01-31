WWE News: Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

The former multi-time champion is urging everyone to take better care of themselves.

There are many forms of cancer and some people don’t even end up realizing they have one until it is too late. Cancer can affect different parts of a person’s body and even spread on the outside of their body, but it doesn’t just affect “regular” people. WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart recently revealed on social media that he has received a diagnosis of skin cancer which has led him to tell his millions of fans that they need to be more aware.

For nearly 30 years, the superstar known as “Hit Man” dominated the ring in WWE and WCW as a multi-time former champion. He captured the tag titles on many occasions while also winning the Intercontinental, WWE, and World Heavyweight Championships on his own.

Hart fought against some of the biggest and strongest wrestlers to ever set foot in a ring, but he may be facing his toughest battle yet.

The 62-year-old retired wrestler recently took to his Instagram account to let the world know that he has “Basal Cell Carcinoma” which is a type of skin cancer. It may be the most common form of skin cancer, but it is still something he is taking very seriously and he’s urging others to do the same.

Hart posted a photo of his shoulder on Instagram which shows a small spot with a couple of stitches. His caption said that he has an appointment scheduled soon to have it removed, but he wanted to remind everyone to “wear more sunscreen.”

According to the official website for the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. Each year, there are more than four million cases diagnosed in the United States alone.

BCCs are said to grow quite slowly and are “curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early. This is the reason that doctors always insist that people get regular check-ups and it’s why Bret Hart is doing the same.

Hart’s raising awareness and admittance of his skin cancer has brought about praise from his followers, but this isn’t the first time he’s battled a major disease. Back in 2002, Hart suffered a stroke and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016.

Bret Hart is a WWE legend who has survived numerous battles in the ring against some of the biggest men in the world. He’s also had numerous wars waged outside of the ring due to health issues, but he is staying strong and encouraging others. This latest diagnosis of skin cancer is not only one more thing for him to endure, but he is making sure that others are aware of the dangers as well.