Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Trains Glutes And Hamstrings In Strappy Gray Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford shared a glute and hamstring focused circuit in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a strappy gray sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette bombshell started the workout with a set of dumbbell sumo squats. This move required her to assume a wide-legged stance with her toes pointed outward. She held the dumbbell in front of her and pointed it down as she completed each rep.

The second clip saw her knock out a set of weighted hip thrusts with a barbell that seemed extremely heavy on her pelvis. With every repetition, she lowered her body until it hovered a short distance from the ground before repeating the upward motion again.

Reverse lunges came next, which meant that Lisa had to take a large step behind her before bending both knees. Lisa did all of this while holding a barbell on her shoulders. She headed to an exercise machine for the following clip, during which she performed a set of leg curls.

She tackled Bulgarian split squats in the next clip, which required her to hold a pair of dumbbells at her sides with one foot placed on a chair behind her. She then bent the front leg, placing all of her weight on it before she stood back up. After a couple of reps, the clip faded to black, ending the video series.

In the comments section, several fans described Lisa as a fitness inspiration.

“Inspo right here,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Wanna be walking in the gym looking like this.”

A second fan seemed tickled by the goofy hand gesture that Lisa did before she started her workout. Lighthearted moves like this have become a signature aspect of her workout videos.

“Love these small kinda intros from you so much,” they wrote. “You are so adorable.”

And quite a few commenters asked about her workout attire. She replied that the set was from Lulemon.

This is hardly the first time that Lisa has trained her lower body in a video series on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she targeted her impressive quads and calves in a circuit that included lunges, leg extensions, leg presses, single calf raises, and bodyweight calf raises.

Fans were also as effusive in their praise of Lisa in the comments section of this post and rewarded the content with over 33,000 likes since its upload five days ago.