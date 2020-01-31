‘Sexiest Asian Girl On Earth’ Dannie Riel Delights Fans, Going Naked In A Bubble-Filled Bathtub

Dannie Riel is making a splash in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page. As those who follow Riel on social media know, she’s racked up an impressive following of over 1.1 million thanks in part to her title of the “Sexiest Asian Girl on Earth.” The beauty regularly shows off her amazing figure in some of the hottest outfits on the planet including bikinis, lingerie, and more and her most recent post is one of her sexiest yet.

In the first photo of the triple update, the model appeared to be enjoying a bath. While facing her back toward the camera, Riel covered her NSFW parts with bubbles, putting her hands on top of her head. The model wore her long locks pulled back in a high and messy bun and her sculpted back and arms were on full display. In the next photo in the series, the bombshell faced her front side toward the camera and was once again covered in bubbles. She left little to the imagination, showing off her toned tummy and legs.

In the last photo in the series, Riel looked straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The model wore her long, highlighted locks pulled up in a top knot while rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Even though the new update has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to 9,000 comments, the post has garnered over 100-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks flawless while many others raved over her amazing body. A few more just dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“You’re a great beauty,” one fan commented, adding a few pink heart emoji to the end of her comment.

“Jesus lord Christ have mercy on my soul, still look the same as ages ago. I’m legal now,” a second follower added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” another social media user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riel stunned in another gorgeous photo, that time in a neon bodysuit. She tagged the photo in Las Vegas and paired her bodysuit with some sexy, silver over-the-knee boots. That post also garnered plenty of attention for the star with over 20,000 likes.