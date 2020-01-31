Cardi B And Offset Get Involved In A Club Brawl After Someone Spilled Champagne On Her

Cardi B and Offset recently got into an altercation while enjoying a night out in Miami.

The hip-hop couple were at Booby Trap On the River strip club in Miami and were seemingly having a good time when chaos ensued. According to TMZ, someone who was also at the club on Thursday, January 30, began to spray champagne around the venue. The outlet reports that Offset reacted to the champagne spray, as some of the alcohol splashed on his wife.

Cardi was reportedly fine after the incident, but Offset was not. The Migos rapper reportedly went to go hunt down the man who sprayed the champagne. A video from TMZ shows that once Offset found the culprit, he punched him once and the hit immediately connected. He then tried to continue to punch the club-goer until security proceeded to break up the fight. It was allegedly only then that Offset let go of the club attendee, and he and Cardi reportedly left the scene after the fight was over.

The fight came after both Cardi and Offset had an appearance in Miami just hours prior. Kulture Kiari Cephus’ parents both performed songs at LIV Nightclub to kick off the SuperBowl LIV events. Cardi was seen in a pink and black snakeskin dress with long, platform black heels. The “Be Careful” rapper also decided to add in pink extensions to her bangs and had her long, dark tresses in small space buns. Offset decided to wear denim from top to bottom with a white shirt and sneakers.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi or Offset has engaged in incidents that soon went public due to their fame. Cardi is currently in a legal dispute after being involved in a fight with two bartenders in Philadelphia back in October 2018. As for Offset, the “Clout” rapper was detained earlier this week after being mistaken f0r the wrong person at a mall in Los Angeles. He was released after a few hours by police. So far, Offset hasn’t faced any legal challenges for his actions in Miami.

Although they had some drama on their night out, Cardi and Offset seem to be stronger than ever. Cardi spoke to Vogue back in December 2019 that the two are working on their marriage and are in a much better place than when Cardi threatened to leave in December 2018 after Offset was unfaithful.

“Everybody has issues,” she said. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”