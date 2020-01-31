Demi Rose Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Steamy Throwback

Model Demi Rose Mawby gave her 12.5 million followers something to get excited about Friday when she shared a couple of steamy throwback photos — one of which showed her tugging on her bikini bottoms.

According to the geotag on the update, the pictures were taken when the beauty was in Careyes, Mexico. She was sitting outside on a set of steps that were partially shaded by palm trees.

The bombshell’s bikini was a sexy crochet set, made from yarn in shades of brown and cream. The top had triangle cups with bead detailing along the edges, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. A row of fringe also hung from the bottom of the top. The string bottoms were just as revealing, showing off her curvy hips.

In one snap, Demi tugged on the strings of the bottoms with both hands. She tilted her head to one side while giving the camera a sultry look. She sat with one knee crossed over the other, giving her fans a nice look at her bare hip and thigh.

The other picture was similar, except Demi was looking at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The pose showed off just how much her ample chest filled the top. Her smooth abs and curvy hips were also on display as the wind blew pieces of her hair across her face.

The Instagram star wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her full lips.

The post was a huge hit, garnering over 141,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Demi said that she was feeling under the weather.

Many of her followers wished her a speedy recovery, while others could not get over how stunning she looked in the images.

“you are the most gorgeous girl of all time!!! I love you sooo much, you are beautiful,” one fan told her.

“Lookin good as always,” wrote a second admirer.

“Really really Gorgeous…. one of the most beautiful woman in the world you are,” said a third Instagram user.

“Perfection. Hope you feel better,” commented a fourth follower.

Demi has a knack for looking perfect in just about everything she wears. She recently turned a lot of heads in a sexy two-piece dress that showed off her curves. That being said, her fans seems to enjoy it when she wears as little as possible.