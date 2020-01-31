WWE News: Major Rematch, Title Match, And Huge Fatal 4-Way Announced For Tonight’s ‘Super SmackDown’

WWE has built up a monster show for the first "SmackDown" after the "Royal Rumble."

Less than one week ago, WWE shocked the world with an incredible couple of battle royals at the Royal Rumble, but it’s time to move forward. After this week’s Monday Night Raw, it is time to head into Friday Night SmackDown with a card that has been built for pure entertainment. The episode is being dubbed “Super SmackDown” and it includes a title match, huge rematch, and a massive Fatal 4-Way tag team bout.

With the Royal Rumble officially in the past, WWE is moving full steam ahead into the “Road to WrestleMania” with many matches to build. A number of big pay-per-view events will take place before that one in April, but the seeds are being planted for some great feuds.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for this week’s blue brand episode, and again, it has been labeled as “Super SmackDown.” Seeing the card for the event, it’s not hard to figure out why as the brand is going all out for a big show to end the month of January.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin gather their troops for rematch on Super SmackDown

Roman Reigns is bringing in his family – The Usos – to stand by his side and fight with him in the ring. King Corbin is bringing his court of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to try and snatch a victory that has eluded him for quite some time.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns and The Usos emerged victorious in a Tables Match, but can they do it again?

Braun Strowman gets Intercontinental Title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura

The “Monster Among Men” has bulldozed through the majority of the WWE roster, but he still has yet to win a singles championship. He will step into the ring against the current champion in Shinsuke Nakamura, but he will have to keep an eye on the sneaky Sami Zayn who is never far away.

Shorty G takes on Sheamus in Royal Rumble rematch

At the Royal Rumble, Sheamus returned for his first match in more than six months and won it in an impressive fashion. Now, Shorty G wants some payback and looks to get a win over the “Celtic Warrior,” but it won’t be easy.

Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The Miz & John Morrison, & The Revival set for high-stakes battle

Four of the best tag teams on the blue roster will be in the ring at the same time, but there is going to be a lot on the line. The winner of the match will become the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and go on to face The New Day for the titles at Super ShowDown.