Dutch Fitness Influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Her Glutes In Black Crop Top And Shorts For New Videos

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge, who’s better known by her social media sobriquet “Gains By Brains,” showcased a glute-focused workout in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black short-sleeved crop top and loose-fitting shorts over matching biker shorts, the blond beauty kicked off her workout with a set of reverse barbell lunges. This exercise required her to take a large step back with each repetition while holding a barbell on her shoulders. In the text that popped up in one corner of the clip, Sophie suggested doing three sets with 10 repetitions each.

The second clip saw her use dumbbells to tackle weighted Bulgarian split squats during which she placed one leg on a bench behind her before assuming a lunging stance. With every rep, she bent her knees until the back leg hovered a short distance above the ground.

Dumbell sumo squats came next which required her to stand with her legs spread wide and the toes of her white sneaker pointed outward. She then bent her knees and held a sitting position before standing back up. She held the weight in front of her pelvis during this exercise.

In the fourth and final video, she got out her exercise mat to complete a set of weighted glute bridges. This meant that she had to lay on her back and thrust her hips upward.

The series has racked up over 32,000 likes so far and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, some fans raved about Sophie’s exercise demonstration.

“I love watching your workouts! So motivating, your so beautiful,” one person wrote. “Just what I needed!! Thanks love!!”

Her workout attire got some attention as well.

“I always love your outfits so much,” another fan added. “Can’t wait for the warmer days in The Netherlands.” Sophie’s all-black outfit was from Gym Shark as the entire post was a piece of sponsored content for the brand.

And one fan said that she looked like a famous high fashion model/actress.

“Has anyone told you that you look like @caradelevingne,” they wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

But the comment section wasn’t just filled with positive feedback as some fans used it to complain about Sophie’s fitness guide.

On her website, the guide is described as her full training and nutrition program and retails for approximately $50. One person said that they found the product “disappointing” while another pointed out its lack of pictures. As of this writing, Sophie has responded to one of these comments and asked the Instagram user to email her with their name and order number.