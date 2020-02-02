Richard Sherman Kids: How Many Children Does The 49ers Cornerback Have?

Richard Sherman has two kids, a son and a daughter, with his wife, Ashley Moss. Sherman and Moss tied the knot on March 28, 2018.

As Sherman gears up for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers certainly knows that he can count on two little cheerleaders in the crowd: his children.

This will be Sherman’s first Super Bowl as a father. The oldest of the two is Sherman’s son, Rayden, who was born just four days after the Super Bowl on February 5, 2015. The following year, Sherman and Moss welcomed their daughter Avery on April 16.

The athlete has shared that his children are helping motivate him to keep his eyes on the prize, and adorably shared that his son, Rayden, is wishing for a Super Bowl ring for his birthday, this according to 49ers Webzone.

Rayden also helps his dad by being his “severest” critic. Explaining that children often speak the truth, Sherman claimed that his son has given some harsh feedback.

“Dad, you guys really lost to that team, and you didn’t play well, and I really thought you were going to play better than that,” was one of the examples Sherman gave.

Sherman Previously Claimed That Having Kids Changed His Attitude

Sherman claims that he has benefited from the mentality of fatherhood. Though Sherman is known for his intense attitude on the field, he claims that having children has helped him to not be quite as tightly wound.

“I don’t know if I’ve mellowed, but my kids have definitely given me more patience than I had previously,” Sherman confessed about the changes of fatherhood, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“That’s a big change. … As a player, it’s just being more understanding of how I can affect situations by my approach or attitude.”

Fans could see the changes in the player, who seemed much quieter and thoughtful on the field after once being named the “Most Voluble” by Sports Illustrated.

Sherman Is Passionate About Helping Children

Sherman is known to be passionate about helping youngsters, extending beyond his own family. In 2013, the cornerback formed the Richard Sherman Family Foundation which helps students in low-income communities. His work has been so inspiring that his teammates nominated him last month for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will be presented on February 1, according to The Mercury News.

“I see kids as the future,” Sherman said. “Sometimes adults are so stuck in their ways. They are so rigid in their thoughts. Kids are more malleable.”

His commitment to helping children started at a young age, as he and his brother would join their mother at her California Children’s Services job.

Though Sherman’s life has come a long way, the passion remains.

“I can make the kid’s day by just giving the kid some shoes I wasn’t going to wear anymore,” he said. “That’s why you play the game. That part of it is indescribable and immeasurable.”

Sherman’s former Stanford coach, David Shaw, boasted that the cornerback was always the first to volunteer to work with kids.

“He sees kids with difficult circumstances and he can’t help himself,” Shaw said. “He wants to help.”

Sherman is also involved with the 49ers Social Justice Initiative’s player’s council, which seeks to reform the juvenile justice system.