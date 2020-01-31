Larsa Pippen Rocks High-Cut Red Swimsuit In NSFW Throwback Shot

Larsa Pippen’s most recent social media share has her fans’ jaws dropping to the floor. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media are well-aware, Pippen has racked up an impressive following thanks to all of the sexy shots that she shares on her page. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Pippen sizzled in a revealing swimsuit.

In the caption of the shot, the mother of four revealed to fans that her sister just sent her this photo and it was snapped when she was just 19-years-old. She did not specifically share if the photo was for a modeling gig or just for fun but one thing was for sure — she looked stunning. The model could be seen clad in a revealing red swimsuit that had a large cutout in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The suit was also high-cut, offering great views of her toned and tanned legs as well.

In the image, Pippen put both of her hands over her head as her long, dark locks fell at her back. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. The post has only been live for fans for a few moments but it’s already garnering plenty of attention for the reality star.

In addition to over 6,000 likes, the post has also amassed 70-plus comments — a number that continues to climb by the minute. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks spectacular while many others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure. A few more had no words and chimed in with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“And still looking just as fire as you did then! You go girl!,” one fan commented, adding a few flame emoji.

“Wow you look exactly the same now,” a second fan raved.

“Lord!!!! The girl is aging backwards,” one more gushed along with a heart emoji.

“You don’t age @larsapippen and are only getting,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in a smoking hot dress. The skintight outfit was navy blue and simple aside from a little bit of sequin detail near her chest and it fit her like a glove. In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that she is obsessed with the outfit from retailer Oh Polly and it earned her a ton of attention from her army of fans.