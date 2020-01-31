Lance Bass Posts Epic Throwback Pics In Honor Of Justin Timberlake’s Birthday

Lance Bass posted an epic throwback series of pics in honor of former NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake‘s 36th birthday to Instagram, showing off the vintage images to his 553,000 followers.

In the one Instagram post, the twosome was seen at MTV’s TRL in what appeared to be a photo booth.

In the undated photo, Justin and Lance are seen in four images, all taken in quick succession at the TRL studios. At the time, visiting the daily MTV music show was mandatory for the biggest stars of the era, who would be interviewed, promote, and perform their latest work. The talk series, earmarked for teens, was hosted by Carson Daly, who now hosts The Voice and The Today Show.

In the vintage 90s pics, Justin and Lance are posed head-to-head and in the accompanying caption, Lance said his pal was “doin’ fine.”

Bordered by a bright yellow frame, in the top images on the left shows the twosome appearing to be afraid. In the image on the top right, the twosome is laughing together.

The bottom left photo shows the two appearing quizzical while on the right bottom, they show off their best selfie faces.

Fans loved the images and it immediately brought many of them back to a time when they were teenagers and they loved everything about the band.

“Aw. I miss TRL! It was a highlight of my childhood. Happy birthday Justin!” recalled one fan of the daily talk show where fans were introduced to many of the most popular recording artists and television personalities of the decade, right on the TRL stage.

“I cannot love this enough. Wow, just wow,” said a second fan.

“I miss TRL! Happy birthday Justin!! The last Boybander of my generation still under 40! It’s ok, I’m right behind him in March!” remarked a third admirer of the singer.

During their heydey, NSYNC was the most popular boy band in the world. They would go on to sell over 50 million records and become the fifth-best-selling boy band in music history.

After the band went on a hiatus in 2002, Justin Timberlake began a solo career that continues to this day, selling over 56 million records alone. He would also begin a film career, starring in films including The Social Network, Alpha Dog, and Friends with Benefits.

Justin was also nominated for an Academy Award along with Max Martin and Shellback in 2017 for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for the tune “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the film Trolls.

Lance Bass hosts a daily podcast called The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass. He also starred in the movie On the Line with “NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone and actress Emmanuelle Chriqui.