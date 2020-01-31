‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman & Moon Angell Break Down Closet Drama That Sparked Trouble With Lyssa

Grieving reality television star Duane Chapman is appearing on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz show and it sounds as if he is anxious to set the record straight on a number of things. The Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted star is bringing his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell with him and new details about their appearance reveal that they’ll talk about one especially controversial recent family situation.

As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Dog’s daughter Lyssa lashed out on social media about Moon getting so close to her father so soon after Beth’s death. Lyssa mentioned walking by Beth’s closet and seeing Moon’s clothing in there, and she made it clear she was quite upset about this.

While Dog and Moon have previously insisted that they are not dating, their upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz show will provide clarification on this. In fact, during one emotional and wild moment, Dog even seems to propose to Moon.

New details from E! Online about Monday’s pre-taped appearance reveal what Dog and Moon have to say about the closet situation that infuriated Lyssa.

“When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door. Then he would go in, I think this is pretty intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry,” Moon explains.

Moon goes on to explain that Dog asked her to take Beth’s things out of the closet. She says that it wasn’t done as a negative thing at all. Rather, it was done because he just couldn’t handle the situation with having all of Beth’s belongings there in the closet.

After Moon moved Beth’s things out, Dog was initially relieved. However, soon he discovered that the empty closet caused a new kind of grief.

“I walked by and it was empty, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God.’ I said ‘Moon, put some of your stuff in there.’ She said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Moon, it’s an order,” Dog explains.

Moon did put her belongings into the closet, and soon after that Lyssa noticed it and shared her anger about it on social media. It doesn’t sound as if Dog and Moon talk about this trouble with Lyssa or necessarily talk about any of his kids specifically.

Rather, it seems that the focus is on Dog, his relationship with Moon, and his progress in moving forward from Beth’s death. Will Dog the Bounty Hunter fans feel differently about this relationship after they’ve watched the two talk about it together? This appearance airs on The Dr. Oz Show on Monday, February 3, and it sounds as if it should be quite enlightening.