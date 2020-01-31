Fitness Smokeshow Lauren Simpson Snacks On Ice Cream In Animal Print Bikini Top & Short Shorts

Lauren Simpson is pairing a cold treat and a hot look in her most recent social media update. As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, the model regularly shows off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include plenty of workout gear as well as some seriously sexy swimwear. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the bombshell stunned in a an incredibly hot look.

In the gorgeous new post, the model posed in profile in front of a bubblegum pink wall. Simpson’s figure looked fantastic while she was clad in a tiny leopard print bikini top that offered generous views of cleavage as well as her rock hard abs. She paired the top with a pair of minuscule daisy dukes that showcased her toned and tanned legs while the whole ensemble left little to the imagination. The social media star showed off her beautifully manicured nails and twirled a piece of hair in one hand as she held an ice cream cone in the other.

For the look, the stunner wore her long, platinum blond locks down and in a low ponytail in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption, Simpson gave fans a run-down on her diet philosophy, sharing that food choices are all about personal preferences and not all diets are perfect.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, Simpson’s post has earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and instead shared their emotions with various emoji — most notably the flame and heart.

“Love your words!! Priceless!! You are amazing!,” one fan gushed, adding a heart emoji.

“Omg love so much this photo, sooooo colorfull and delicious,” another fan raved.

“More and more, I feel that the dietary choice is a new religion for many people. And they are ultra fanatic about it, without respect for others choices. Gorgeous as ever!,” a third social media user commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Simpson stunned in another sexy look, that time in a tie-dye string bikini that showed off her rock hard body. That post garnered a ton of attention as well with over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments.