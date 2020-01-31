Eddie Cibrian Gets Congratulated By Ex Brandi Glanville After Landing Role In New Series With Katharine McPhee

Eddie and Katharine will be starring in 'Country Comfort.'

Brandi Glanville reminded her fans that she has a connection to both Eddie Cibrian and Katharine McPhee, the stars of an upcoming Netflix series.

As reported by Us Weekly, Eddie, 46, and Katharine, 35, have landed the lead roles in a new Netflix series titled Country Comfort. On Thursday, Brandi, 47, took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on their new gigs. Her post included a screenshot of a headline announcing Eddie and Katharine’s casting, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used the news to plug her audio book, Drinking and Tweeting. Brandi also mentioned Valentine’s Day and loneliness in her post.

“Congrats to these two! Wow, we really have come a long way!” Brandi wrote. “If you want to know how it all started you can pre-order my audiobook for #drinkingandtweeting today on BrandiGlanville.com it’s available for download on February 14th because I know it’s a lonely day for some!”

As most Brandi fans know, she and Eddie divorced after it was revealed that he and country music star LeAnn Rimes were having an affair. Eddie and LeAnn were costars in 2009 when their unconventional love story began; they fell for each other while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. They eventually married, and they’ll celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in April.

Eddie’s relationship with LeAnn led to a lot of public drama between his ex and the new woman in his life. Things have calmed down in recent years, but Brandi will occasionally be accused of throwing shade at LeAnn and Eddie on social media.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brandi also has a connection to Eddie’s new costar. Katharine’s husband, 70-year-old music producer David Foster, was once married to Brandi’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Yolanda Hadid, so he occasionally appeared on the Bravo reality show.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

In response to Brandi’s Instagram post, many of her followers mentioned Eddie’s affair with LeAnn.

“Let’s hope he can costar responsibly,” wrote one fan. “Love you.”

“Oh lord! I’m no psychic but I predict Eddie having an affair with this costar,” another commenter wrote.

“We know what happens when he co stars with a woman,” read a third response to Brandi’s post.

“Leeann you better keep your eyes open. Because pay backs are hell,” a fourth fan remarked.

In addition to Northern Lights, Eddie has appeared in a number of different movies and TV series. His past roles include The Playboy Club, Baby Daddy, and Rosewood. Katharine rose to fame on the reality singing competition American Idol. A few of her most notable starring roles include the musical TV series Smash and the action drama Scorpion.

In Country Comfort, Katharine will play a struggling musician who becomes a nanny to support herself. Her employer will be played by Eddie, whose character has multiple kids. Luckily for the nanny, she discovers that her charges possess some musical talent of their own, and this is what helps her get “back on the road to stardom.”