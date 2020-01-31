Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Trains Her Triceps In Skintight Crop Top For New Instagram Video.

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed fans various ways to train their triceps in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a skintight white crop top and leopard print white shorts, the blond beauty focused the workout on exercises for the tris that cause minimal elbow discomfort. This is an issue that affects some people when training those muscles, she said.

In the first video, she performed skull crushers. For this exercise, she lay on her back and extended her bent arms upwards while holding a pair of dumbbells. The next clip saw her perform a variation on this exercise called the “Dead Stop” skull crusher⁣s which utilized the same overhead motion but required an EZ bar instead.

Tate presses came next, which are tricep extensions where the dumbells are turned inward on the chest with each repetition. Those were followed by the rolling tricep extension during which she lifted the EZ bar toward her head before pushing it forward.

Stephanie tackled “Scrape The Rack” tricep extensions next during which she placed the weight behind her head as she lifted it. Then, she ended the circuit single overhead extensions with a dumbbell.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated more than 42,000 likes and over 500 comments. In the comments section, fans thanks Stephanie for showing ways to minimize elbow pain when lifting weights.

“I’m glad you shared this as I often have elbow discomfort,” one fan wrote. “Needing to step up my tri game but was stuck with what movements I could do due to the pain. Cheers!”

“I needed this, this morning!” another added. “Felt elbow pain on arm day and scrambled to substitute half of the programmed exercises. “Will remember for next time, thanks Steph!”

Another commenter vouched for the effectiveness of the exercise.

“The rolling triceps extension is legit,” they wrote. “Stretching both heads of the triceps… people often forget muscles have two anchor points.”

Others described Stephanie as an inspiration.

“Thank you sooo much for posting your workouts for us women,” a fourth person wrote. “I admire your strength and beauty. I love that they’re simple workouts that target women’s problem areas.”

As with the comments sections of most of Stephanie’s videos, some fans had questions for her. One fan asked how often she trains and whether she finds it difficult to maintain a healthy diet. The mother-of-two said that she normally works out five to 6 times per week and that she is disciplined about what she eats.

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie has shared exercise variations for people who feel discomfort in a particular area when working out. In a previous Instagram video series, she focused on shoulders and suggested alternate versions of the shoulder press for anyone who has difficulty doing the exercise.

The videos proved popular with fans as the post has been liked almost 50,000 times since it was uploaded. More than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.