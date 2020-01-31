Instagram Hottie Gia Macool Shows Off Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Strapless Floral Dress

Gia Macool left little to the imagination in a strapless dress for her brand new Instagram snapshot. The Instagram hottie published the update to her feed on Friday morning.

In the sexy shot, Gia looked stunning as she wore a pale pink dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. The brunette went into full bombshell mode in the gown, which boasted a pink, white, and green flower print. The ensemble flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty.

Gia posed with her side to the camera and a sultry stare on her face as she stood in front of some dark pink flowered bushes. The model wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Gia also opted for a full face of makeup in the picture, sporting sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip.

The Los Angeles sunshine cast a gorgeous glow over the photo. In the caption, Gia revealed to her fans that if they want light in their life they need to stand in a place where it’s shining down on them.

Of course, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million loyal fans couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button over 8,800 times and leaving more than 375 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her account.

“You shine everywhere, wherever you stand and those eyes are just spellbinding,” one of the model’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Hey Gia, I just wanted to say that you’re very beautiful,” another admirer wrote.

“There are times when we are the only light where there’s darkness. We have to let the light shine within… regardless of how dark it is,” a third person stated.

“Hey beautiful keeping posting ur pics. A day without ur pic and quotes feels incomplete. Ur such a beautiful motivator and ur tips for health are wonderful. Keep looking sexy,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia appears to have no qualms about showcasing her flawless figure on social media. Earlier this week, she drove fans crazy when she posed in a skintight pink crop top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms at the beach.

That photo was a big hit among Gia Macool’s fans as well. It has currently raked in more than 39,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.