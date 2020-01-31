Cindy Crawford Looks Smoking Hot While Posing On A Motorcycle

Supermodel Cindy Crawford proved she still has what it takes to look smoking hot in a photoshoot. Her latest Instagram share saw her looking absolutely incredible as she posed on a motorcycle.

The update was a group of two photos. In the caption, she said they were from a recent shoot she did with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.

In one picture, the 53-year-old stunner was lounging on the bike backwards with her elbow resting on the gas tank. She wore a colorful, long skirt. For a bit of sex appeal, she raised the skirt to the middle of her bare thigh, showing off her toned leg. She rested one hand on her thigh as she looked at something off to the side.

Cindy paired the skirt with a matching shirt, which was unbuttoned to reveal a bit of her cleavage as well as a peek of her abdomen. Underneath the shirt, she wore a matching bikini top. She also added a woven belt to the outfit, which she cinched around her waist. She completed the chic look with a pair of black laser cut boots that went just above her ankles.

The second snap showed the beauty cutting a stylish look in a black leather pantsuit. The suit had a wide collar, revealing some cleavage. A matching belt tied around her waist showed off her hourglass shape. She tucked the pant legs into a pair of black boots. She donned a pair of aviator glasses and a thick gold chain necklace to accessorize the look. She held a motorcycle helmet on the side of her hip as she posed with a serious look on her face.

Cindy said she went from one look to the other in the same day, while thanking the team at the magazine.

Her adoring fans raved over how incredible she looked in the outfits.

“How is it that you are getting hotter every year!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Still the most beautiful girl in the world!” said a second admirer.

“I love this shoot. You look fantastic! Ageless beauty!” a third follower commented.

“Absolutely STUNNING! Gurl, you get more and more beautiful,” a fourth fan told her.

Cindy has not let getting older slow her down. Not too long ago, she shared a snap of her inside a water tank, teasing a then-upcoming photoshoot. She later shared the result of the shoot in an Instagram post, revealing the work she had done with CR magazine.