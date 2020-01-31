‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Liam Blasts Wyatt For Leaving Sally For Felon Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 31 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is not half as sure of himself as he purports himself to be. In fact, when it comes to his love life, Wyatt is one hot mess and it has everything to do with a blonde and a redhead. According to She Knows Soaps, he will turn to his one trusted confidante, his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) recently reunited. Wyatt admitted that he had never stopped loving her and that his engagement to Sally had been a mistake. They agreed that they would give their relationship another chance since Wyatt could see himself having children with the former croupier.

But when Wyatt broke the news to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), she told him that she would not accept his news. She let him know that she would give him time to think about his decision and that he would not break her heart again.

Since their heated words, a lot has happened. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Flo have both seen the redhead and been concerned about her well-being. Of course, they told Wyatt that Sally wasn’t herself and this worried Wyatt.

Unsure about his next step, Wyatt will ask Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) opinion about his relationship with Flo. Katie believes in not wasting your life and encouraged him to be with the woman he loves. The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that she was sure that Sally would be able to mend her broken heart and move on again.

Do you think Flo is Wyatt’s perfect match? Tell us what you think! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MmiH0hZRE6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2020

However, the soap opera spoilers indicate that Wyatt is still unsure about his decision to be with Flo. He will turn to Liam, who has given him sound advice in the past. The brothers share a deep bond where they are able to tell each other hard truths if the other needs to hear it.

It seems as if Liam will do exactly that. He will shock Wyatt when he gives him advice which contradicts Katie’s wisdom. Nobody knows better than Liam what Flo is capable of. In fact, not too long ago Felon Flo was in jail for kidnapping his child and pretending to be her mother. Flo lied to all of them and got away with it. Yes, she did give Katie her kidney, but she’s far from perfect. Liam will blast Wyatt for choosing Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will give Wyatt a tongue-lashing as he reminds him how he has hurt Sally in the past and how he is doing it again. Sally has been nothing but loyal, faithful, and committed to their relationship. It seems as if it’s time for Wyatt to grow up and take off his Flo-tinted spectacles because he’s no longer in high school, and Flo’s no longer the same girl she used to be.