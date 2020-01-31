Demi Lovato Almost Didn’t Return To Music After Her 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato admitted that she wasn’t sure what the future of her music career looked like following her overdose in June 2018.

Hollywood Life reports that Lovato’s heroin overdose made her rethink what direction she wanted her life to take. The Grammy nominee shared with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show that, after she recovered from her overdose, she wasn’t sure if she would return to the music industry. She said that she didn’t know if she would have the same passion or drive for the industry that she had prior to being hospitalized for the terrifying event.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure,” Lovato said. “I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought.”

Following her overdose, Lovato took a step back from the public eye to recover. The singer didn’t return to social media until November 2018, where she was photographed next to a voting booth during the 2018 midterm elections. Since then, Lovato remained active on social media and promised her fans that new music would be coming soon. Earlier this month, the singer released “Anyone,” which was recorded before she overdosed and was still battling her addictions. She performed “Anyone” for the first time at the Grammy Awards for her return to the stage. The singer’s performance received plenty of accolades, including some from her longtime pal, Selena Gomez.

Lovato said that it was hard for her to sing and perform the track, as it represented a more dark place in her life.

“Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” she remembers. “I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.'”

Lovato’s comeback will continue on Sunday, February 2. The “Skyscraper” songstress will take the stage at the SuperBowl LIV and will perform the National Anthem. The outlet reports that Lovato’s Grammy performance was only the beginning of what her fans can expect from her on the national football event. Lovato is reportedly getting as much rest as possible in between rehearsals before the big performance.