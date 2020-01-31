Stassie Karanikolaou Smolders In Slinky Button-Down Dress & Tiger-Print Boots For Sultry New Update

Stassie Karanikolaou gave off some seriously sultry vibes in her latest social media photo share. The Instagram sensation rocked a form-fitting black dress that looked stunning on her voluptuous figure, emphasizing all of her bombshell curves.

The slinky dress was a long-sleeved, button-down design that fit her like a glove. Crafted out of a snug, ribbed fabric, the garment clung to every curve in sight, making a tantalizing showcase of Stassie’s enviable physique. The sizzling blonde teamed up the curve-hugging dress with a fabulous pair of tiger-print boots, and dazzled fans with the sexy-chic look.

The 22-year-old hottie showed off the outfit as she posed seductively on a white garden sofa. Snapped on a swanky-looking terrace after dark, Stassie sat on the edge of the soft cushion with her legs slightly parted. The pose was an elegant one, and fared on the alluring side rather than being NSFW. The posture highlighted Stassie’s curvy backside and sculpted waistline, alluding to her hourglass frame. The buxom babe softly arched her back to push her busty assets into focus and rested one arm on her lap, all the while looking directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze.

The blond bombshell cut a provocative figure in the figure-clinging dress, which was low-cut and exposed quite a bit of her ample decolletage area. To add more spice to the steamy look, Stassie wore the dress unbuttoned at the knee and pulled up on her thighs, showing off her chiseled pins. She also left a couple of buttons undone at the top, flashing some a copious amount of cleavage in the now-plunging garment. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as the blond vixen didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the fitted dress.

The fair-haired beauty kept things classy in the glam department, rocking a winged eyeliner that accentuated her stirring gaze. She also donned a subtle shimmering eyeshadow and plumped up her pillowy lips with a glossy nude lipstick. Her makeup was complete with a touch of blush and mascara. She sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced.

Stassie wore her hair down and styled with a mid-part, letting her platinum-blond tresses frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulder. Her locks brushed over her decolletage, calling even further attention to her exposed cleavage and chiseled collar bone.

In the caption, the Instagram hottie credited Revolve for the outfit. She also told fans to be on the lookout for a new YouTube video dropping on her channel today, and signed off with a two-heart emoji.

The enticing snap stirred a lot of reaction among the blonde’s 6.8 million followers, racking up more than 375,000 likes and 950-plus comments as fans couldn’t help but gush over Stassie’s smoking-hot look.

“OH HI HOTTIE,” one Instagrammer wrote in all caps.

“Beauty princess,” chimed in a second fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a drooling-face emoji.

“Woweee!!!” enthusiastically penned a third person, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Among the people who commented on Stassie’s photo was popular Instagram personality, Kylie Rae Hall.

“How are you real?!” she wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji, with 177 hitting the like button on her post.