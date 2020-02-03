Gerard Piqué: Who Is Shakira’s Longtime Boyfriend?

Shakira‘s longtime boyfriend is Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

Shakira, 42, will be one of the stars of the upcoming 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show this Sunday, February 2, continuing her personal tradition of livening up major sporting events. In fact, this is how Shakira met the center back for F.C. Barcelona.

In 2010, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer recorded the “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” single as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa. Piqué was in that music video, and the Colombian star and center back met on set.

Shakira and Piqué live in Barcelona and share two sons together, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5.

Shakira Has Been Dating Piqué Since 2011

David Ramos / Getty Images

The Catalan defender and the popstar officially started dating in 2011 and have been together ever since.

For the most part, the two keep their lives private. Shakira often goes to Barça’s games with the kids, which always makes for some cute photo ops.

Despite nearing the decade mark in their relationship, the two don’t plan on getting married. In an interview with 60 Minutes to promote her upcoming halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira opened up about marriage and her relationship status with Piqué, stating that she prefers him to see her as his lover.

“To tell you the truth, marriage scares […] me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she told interviewer Bill Whitaker.

Piqué Won The 2010 FIFA World Cup With The Spanish National Team

Jamie McDonald / Getty Images

Piqué, 32, is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the world today, as ESPN has pointed out. Even in his professional life, the 6-foot-4 player is pretty monogamous. After spending four years at Manchester United F.C. and at Real Zaragoza on a loan, Piqué returned to Barça in 2008, where he played for most of his youth career. He has played more than 300 games for Barça and scored nearly 30 goals, a pretty impressive figure for a center back.

Shakira might have acted as a lucky charm the summer they met. In July 2010, Piqué left South Africa with a World Cup win under his belt. The title was Spain’s very first and only one so far.

After finishing top of Group H in the group stage, Spain went on to knock out Portugal, Paraguay, and Germany to land the team’s very first final. They faced the Netherlands of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben on July 11. Spanish star Andrés Iniesta, and Piqué’s teammate at Barça at the time, scored the winning goal four minutes from the end of extra time.

The World Cup isn’t his only major title. His international honors include the 2010 World Cup and a Euro 2012 winner’s medal.

With Barça, Piqué has won trebles — or three trophies in a single season — in 2008–09 and 2014–15. In addition, Piqué is one of four players to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different teams.

Piqué & Shakira Have The Same Birthday

…Hoy dedicatoria con besito!! Cómo sabes hacerme feliz! Shak pic.twitter.com/i1cm9FbyvK — Shakira (@shakira) May 2, 2015

Piqué and Shakira were both born on February 2, which puts them exactly 10 years apart. As soccer fans will surely have noticed, Piqué celebrates by raising two fingers on each hand. This is a tribute to his and Shakira’s dates of birth and their love, as explained by Marca.com.

Both of their sons have birthdays in late January, making all four members of the Piqué-Mebarak clan Aquariuses, for those interested in astrology. Spiritually, Shakira has stated that Piqué restored her faith in God.

“I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love. I even had lost my faith for a while. I was becoming as agnostic,” she said, according to Oprah Magazine. “And it was really hard, because I was always very religious, and for a few years, maybe because—it sounds so corny—I was not feeling the love like it was supposed to be, I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard and the sun comes out.”