Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Sizzles In Striped String Bikini While Flaunting Her Killer Legs

Sarah Houchens stunned in a gorgeous striped bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell shared the racy post with her followers on Friday morning.

In the racy upload, Sarah sizzled as she modeled a white string bikini with black stripes and trim. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination while showcasing her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips and booty, and killer legs.

Sarah posed in front of a mirror while sitting on a bathroom counter top. In the first photo she tugged at her bikini bottoms and looked towards the ground. The second shot featured the model looking off to the side and pulling on her top.

Sarah had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back. She added a natural makeup look, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the glam style with pink blush on her cheekbones, a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout, and a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption of the shot, Sarah tells her fans that they’ve got control of whatever it is that they’re going through at the moment, adding a black heart emoji for emphasis.

Many of Sarah’s 640,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post earned over 2,200 likes and more than 55 comments in the first 25 minutes after it was shared to the network.

“What a pleasure to see where your journey has taken you and how you have grown,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Prettiest lady with sexiest abs, legs, booty, feet, and toes wow,” another adoring fan said.

“You are literally perfect & I can’t say it enough,” a third admirer remarked.

“This bikini is too hot to handle! The simplicity of these photos are just perfect and put the focus where they belong, on you’re perfect image!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah is no stranger to showcasing her enviable curves in sexy swimwear. Just last week the model turned the heat on social media when she posed in a plunging bright red bathing suit with a high cut hip as she soaked up some sun in West Hollywood, California.

Sarah Houchens’ fans appeared to approve of that photo as well. To date, it has racked up more than 7,300 likes and over 107 comments for the fitness model.