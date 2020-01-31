Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Schemes To Let Brooke Turn To Her Old Vice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 3 bring high drama when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) goes all out to take down her enemy. Quinn’s dark side will rear its ugly head when she comes up with a plan to get rid of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for once and for all, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke should never have messed with Quinn. The blonde is trying to get Eric Forrester (John McCook) to leave his wife because Quinn is friends with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Admittedly, Shauna and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shared a few kisses, and Brooke has every reason to be upset, but telling Eric to divorce Quinn because of a friendship is a bit far-fetched.

It should, therefore, come as no surprise that Quinn has declared war on Brooke. After slapping her to the ground, Quinn told Brooke that she didn’t know what the word “fight” means and promised her that she would win the battle.

But Quinn became disheartened when Eric agreed with Brooke and put Shauna out of his guesthouse. She feels as if Eric is siding with Brooke over her and that he won’t let her run her house the way that she chooses.

However, the soap opera spoilers indicate that Quinn will have an epiphany. She will recall an earlier conversation that she had with Eric about Brooke’s alcoholic past. If she cannot win the war with brute force, she can get rid of Brooke with a little cunning.

Eric gives Quinn bad news about Shauna today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/XYqk2L96Ax — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 28, 2020

It seems as if Quinn may want to tempt Brooke with a glass or two of wine. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will do something far more sinister than just invite Brooke to have a cold one with her.

If Quinn doesn’t throw a bottle of spirits down Brooke’s throat, then she will come up with an evil plan to get Brooke hooked on alcohol again. She knows that she won’t even have to lift a finger if Brooke succumbs to her demons and starts drinking again. Brooke’s whole world will come apart when she becomes unhinged as she becomes addicted and wrecks her own life. And what better way to make Brooke turn to her old vice than by making her think that Shauna and Ridge are having an affair?

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Quinn will enjoy devastating Brooke. We may even see how Crazy Quinn suppresses a cackle while toasting Shauna’s new life with Ridge.