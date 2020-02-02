Patrick Mahomes Age & Height: How Old And How Tall Is The Chiefs Quarterback?

Patrick Mahomes is 24-years-old and stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is set to lead his team into battle as Super Bowl LIV kicks off on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

While there are countless storylines surrounding the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, there may be none bigger than what a potential win could mean for last season’s regular-season MVP, Patrick Mahomes. While the Chiefs quarterback stands at 6-foot-3, the average height for an NFL quarterback, his play is anything but average.

Mahomes is already a star in the league, and while only in his third NFL season — second as a full-time starter — he has reached heights unimaginable for his age. None would be bigger than bringing Kansas City their first Super Bowl victory since 1969, but even at the young age of 24, Mahomes has proven that he can handle the pressure of sky-high expectations on his 6-foot-3 frame.

Mahomes’ Birthday Is September 17, 1995 & He’s The 5th Youngest Quarterback To Play In The Super Bowl

On the date of kick-off, February 2, Mahomes will officially be 24-years-and-138-days-old, according to a report by CBS Sports. That would make him the fifth-youngest quarterback to ever make a Super Bowl start, behind only Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, David Woodley, and Jared Goff. Based on the performances of his younger Super Bowl peers, history may be going against Mahomes, as Roethlisberger is the only member of that crop to win his matchup. Even in victory, Roethlisberger was far from impressive in his Super Bowl debut, going 9 for 21 for 123 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The 22.6 passer rating that Big Ben put up stands as the lowest passer rating ever for a winning quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Of those four younger quarterbacks, Mahomes sees himself most often compared to Marino, who also possessed unheard of arm strength and the ability to pull off a highlight-reel worthy play with the flick of an arm. Marino famously never won a Super Bowl during his storied career, not even making it to the game after his record-breaking rookie season which ended with a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. According to a report by Nasdaq, Marino gave some advice to Mahomes on the eve of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s debut.

“Take advantage of your opportunities because you don’t know what the future holds,” said the hall-of-fame quarterback who spent 17 years with the Miami Dolphins. “I thought for sure that I would be in at least two or three more Super Bowls, especially when you are 23 years old the first time and you end up playing for a long time.”

He Is 1 Inch Taller Than Jimmy Garoppolo & Relatively Short For A Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes is just 1 inch taller than his QB opponent, Jimmy Garoppolo, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. At 6-foot-3, Mahomes is about average for an NFL quarterback in the present day. Taking a look back on NFL history, many quarterbacks are in the 6-foot-6-inch range, including guys like Josh Freeman (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Tony Pike (Carolina Panthers), Matt Schaub (Atlanta Falcons), and JaMarcus Russell (Oakland Raiders).

Interestingly, the tallest quarterback of all time is Dan McGwire, a first-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks in 1991 who played five seasons in the NFL. McGwire stands at 6 feet, 8 inches.

For a bit of perspective, below is a list of five present-day quarterbacks and where they stack up.

Tom Brady – 6 feet, 4 inches

Aaron Rodgers – 6 feet, 2 inches

Ben Roethlisberger – 6 feet, 5 inches

Ryan Tannehill – 6 feet, 4 inches

Matt Ryan – 6 feet, 4 inches

The shortest quarterback to ever play in the NFL is Jack Shapiro. He was 5 feet, 1 inch tall and only played in one game. The runner-up goes to Henry Homan, who stood at 5 feet, 5 inches.