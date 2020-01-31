Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Sizzles In A Lime Green Bikini While Posing In A Clear Kayak

Taylor was enjoying a getaway in St. Barts.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill shared not one, but two bikini photos with her 13.7 million Instagram fans on Thursday.

While Taylor is no stranger to showing skin, the 23-year-old model is rarely pictured showing off her body in swimsuits in her social media snapshots. However, she looked completely at ease in the lime-green two-piece that she was wearing in her Instagram images.

Taylor’s bikini top featured a bra-like design with underwire and molded, darted cups. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. It provided quite a bit of separation, so Taylor wasn’t flashing a lot of cleavage.

The top also included a few whimsical touches. The neckline was trimmed with white, zigzagging rickrack, and a tiny daisy decorated the center of the bust. Taylor’s mid-rise bottoms were also trimmed with rickrack. Little of the bottom half of Taylor’s bathing suit was visible, save for the thick side straps that stretched around her shapely hips. The garment’s waistline hit Taylor a few inches below the belly button.

The brunette beauty was rocking a pair of square cat-eye sunglasses with tortoise shell frames and dark lenses. She had her long hair pulled up in a high top knot, which she secured in place with a scrunchie. Due to her stylish shades, it was difficult to tell whether Taylor was wearing any makeup. However, her lips appeared to be a natural matte pink.

In her first photo, Taylor was pictured sitting in the front of a mostly clear kayak. She was holding a double-bladed paddle across her body. The kayak’s yellow tip was pointed towards the camera, and the vessel was sitting in the shallow water of a gorgeous beach.

In her second snapshot, Taylor was pictured from the side. This view revealed that the tip of her kayak was slightly buried in the sand, which was keeping her from being pulled out into the ocean. This photo angle also included a view of the rocky shore behind her, which was topped with palm trees and other greenery. A few white buildings were also visible in the background.

Taylor’s post included a third photo. It was a snapshot taken from inside a luxurious room with an ocean view.

According to the caption of her post, Taylor’s photos were snapped during her stay at the Le Sereno beach hotel in St. Barths. The hotel’s branding could be seen on the sides of her kayak.

Taylor’s fans lavished her with love in the comments section of her post, which has received over 300,000 likes as of this writing.

“I love that u r fit and have a real body! Thank you for not editing and making us go crazy with salads over here,” wrote one of the model’s followers. “Lol u look AMAZING and REAL and we love u,”

“Keeping it real. Always,” Taylor responded.

“That place looks stunning like you,” another admirer gushed.

“Awww shucks,” read Taylor’s reply.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taylor’s fans also had an enthusiastic response to a bathtub selfie that she uploaded to Instagram last month.