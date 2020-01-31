Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Slays In A Flirty Blue Bikini And Boots On A Farm

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. In the image, the 26-year-old was seen gazing at the camera and stretching her arms out to grasp a wooden fence as the golden sun poured over her flawless figure.

Gizele appeared to be striking her pose on a farm, though she wasn’t exactly dressed for the location. Instead of jeans and a flannel shirt, the babe rocked an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

The Brazilian bombshell slayed in her non-typical farming ensemble that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. The swimwear included a skimpy top in a baby blue color that popped against her deep tan. Its triangle panels featured a ruffle design along the bottom, while its plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It tied together in a dainty bow right in the middle of her bust to draw further attention to the model’s exposed chest — though it hardly needed any help earning recognition from her audience.

Gizele also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The frilly number covered only what was necessary, allowing the babe to showcase her sculpted legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its ruffled waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To complete her look, Gizele added a pair of tall black cowboy boots, which were the only element of her ensemble that seemed fitting for the setting of the snap. She wore a scrunchie around her wrist that was the same color as her minuscule bikini in case she needed to tie up her dark tresses. As for her beauty, the stunner was done up with minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began taking note of the lingerie model’s latest Instagram post. The sizzling snap has earned more than 6,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele’s jaw-dropping display.

“Lovely babe,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele looked “gorgeous.”

“Perfect curves and beautiful woman,” commented a third.

Gizele seems to wow her fans no matter what she is wearing. Just yesterday, she tantalized them again with another set of photos that saw her sporting a revealing white wrap top and plaid pants. That look also proved popular and racked up over 23,000 likes.