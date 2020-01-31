Mario Lopez Channels Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ On Instagram

Television personality Mario Lopez channeled Kobe Bryant‘s “Mamba Mentality” on Instagram, sharing an unforgettable photo and quote from the late basketball legend to inspire his followers to always try their hardest.

In a post shared with the social media site on January 30, Access Hollywood host Lopez used a photo of Bryant in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The basketball star is looking away from the camera in the pic, sweating from all the energy he put into his performance on the court. The pic shows the determination in Bryant’s face, and his ability to always put 110 percent of his energy in the game.

The banner atop the photo spoke to Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality,” a way of training and living his life, demonstrating an incredible work ethic. Bryant was known to work harder in practice and workouts than anyone else, always striving to be the best, even though he was gifted with an elite talent for the game.

Mario said in the accompanying caption to the photo he would be “eternally inspired” by the superstar athlete.

Fans were happy to see a post that honored the work ethic of the Lakers great and remarked with their own feelings regarding how they would honor the basketball star by always striving to be their best.

“No lie bro. I’ve been pushing a bit harder in the gym with that in mind since Monday,” remarked a follower of the talk show host, followed by the three muscle arm emoji.

“I thought the same. If he could tell all of us it would be the following: ‘Look you all it’s beautiful up here and I’m throwing the hoops with God. Get yourself busy and inspire and live your life and love each other.’ He would say ya all better stop that crying and get busy rising up and LIVE!” said an Instagram user clearly inspired by Bryant.

“You ain’t lying Mario,” said a third Instagram follower.

Mario Lopez is one of many stars who has posted tributes to the basketball superstar since his untimely death on Sunday, January 26. Many celebrities have spoken about their own experiences when meeting the athlete while others expressed their condolences to the family for not only the loss of Kobe but his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a basketball player full of promise.

Along with Kobe, 41 and his daughter, seven others were killed when the helicopter they were passengers in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California in the early morning fog.