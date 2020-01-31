Aussie Bombshell Natalie Roser Flaunts Fit Physique In Revealing Lingerie Set For Valentine-Themed Shoot

Natalie Roser’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty on Instagram know, Roser has never shied away from showing off her amazing figure on social media in a wide-variety of hot outfits that includes plenty of lingerie and bikinis. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the bombshell sizzled in a two-piece set.

In the caption of the photo, the model raved over the brand Rose and Bare as she shared photos from her Valentine’s Day shoot. In the first image in the series of three, the model struck a pose on a bed but she did not specifically reveal her location. The model wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Roser left little to the imagination in a sexy brown lingerie set that included a push-up bra and matching panties though in this particular photo, she covered her bottom half with her sheets. In the next two images in the deck, the smokeshow rocked the same sexy set but struck slightly different poses for the camera. In the last snapshot in the deck, Roser flashed her pearly whites for the camera.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already capturing the attention of many fans, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Hi Natalie, so so beautiful. Love ya!,” one fan wrote in addition to a few pink heart emoji.

“Your smile is everything,” a second social media user gushed.

“You look stunning in everything you promote Natalie,” another chimed in, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Will You be My girlfriend,” another loyal fan joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Roser sizzled in another hot look, that time swimwear. The Aussie model put her amazing figure on display in a skimpy, green string bikini featuring a triangle top that dipped low into her chest. She paired the look with some equally as revealing bottoms while her long and lean legs took center stage. That photo also racked up a ton of traffic for Roser.