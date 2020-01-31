Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Gyrates Her Hips And Shows Off Abs In Orange Crop Top For New video

Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez seemed to be having the time of her life in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in an orange cold-shoulder crop top and jeans, the brunette beauty showed her fans how to make a healthier cocktail during the clip.

Ainsley called her concoction the “Spicy Skinny Watermelon Rosa-Ita.”

Along with the watermelon, the recipe combined two ounces of Rosa tequila, one lime, two fresh basil leaves, jalapeño “to taste” and tajin seasoning to garnish the rim of the glass. Ainsley also added Lemon Branch Chain Amino Acids, a fitness suplement, to the drink. She instructed fans to blend all of the ingredients except for the tajin before rimming the glass with the seasoning and a lemon wedge.

But this wasn’t your average recipe demonstration. Ainsley made it fun by acting goofy throughout the video. At one point, she playfully sampled the watermelon, clearly enjoying the taste of the tropical fruit. At another point, she threw her arms up and started gyrating her hips as she smiled broadly.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 170,000 times and more than 900 Instagram users have commented. In the comments section, fans showered Ainsley with compliments.

“ALWAYS a favorite,” one person wrote. “You’re inspirational.”

Her dance moves and abs also seemed to be a hit with fans.

“Awesome video,” another added. “Nice moves. Always extremely beautiful.”

“Can’t decide what’s more charming the abs or the personality, a third commenter wrote.

Others indicated that they wanted to see more videos like these in the future.

“Yes, more drink recipes please,” a fourth requested. “Thanks, Ainsley” Ainsley saw the comment and that she planned to upload more of them in the future.

This is hardly the first time that Ainsley has shared a recipe in a fun Instagram video. In a previous clip uploaded to the social media platform earlier this month, Ainsley made sweet and savory toast. The recipe required bread, a banana and her very own Cinnamon Cookie Cashew Butter which she launched last year. During the cooking demo, she danced, spun around and at one point, pretended that the banana was a microphone.

“Regular toast is BORING,” she wrote in the caption. This is my spin on a quick and easy snack or breakfast that is great for both you AND the kiddos and will def satisfy that sweet tooth!!”

The upload proved popular with fans as its been viewed more than 180,000 times.