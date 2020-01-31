Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Put Their $28 Million Mansion On The Market

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are selling their Bel Air mansion.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s shockingly massive Bell Air mansion is officially for sale, as was originally reported by TMZ. This estate is as grandiose as one might expect, situated in one of the most lavish areas of Los Angeles, California. The new buyer will be dropping quite a chunk of change, as the current asking price for the home is $28,650,000.

The house sits at a sprawling 12,000-square-feet. It features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The property is stocked full with every amenity one could want, from a paneled library, to state of the art appliances, and a gorgeous view of the lush greenery outside, according to E! News.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s decision to put their home up for sale comes in the midst of their ongoing legal trouble due to their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The pair have been accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme, to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into the University of Southern California. They are also accused of trying to falsely portray the girls as crew recruits to give them an additional boost. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them thus far.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it is beginning to appear all the more likely that the couple’s daughters will be called in to testify against them in court or possibly even face charges themselves.

An inside source close to the star, claimed that Loughlin is trying to avoid her girls getting pulled in deeper into this mess.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction. [She] asked if there was anything that could be done to prevent the girls from testifying. She was told there wasn’t unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty. Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have remained committed to their original claims that the $500,000 they paid was to be looked at as a donation to the school and nothing more. They will now have to convince a jury of this.

Legal expert Mercedes Colwin spoke out on the matter, saying that turning down the plea deal was likely not the best legal tactic for this couple.