Lori Harvey Goes Full Bombshell In Black Bra & Leggings While Holding Stunning White Roses

Lori Harvey went into full bombshell mode in a skimpy bra and matching leggings for her most recent Instagram snap. The model shared the shot to her account on Thursday.

In the sexy photo, Lori looked gorgeous as she held a large bouquet of white roses in her hand. She rocked the black bra, which put her abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and tiny waist on full display. She paired the undergarment with some high-waisted black leggings, which showcased her curvy hips, booty, and lean legs.

Lori stunned in the photo as she posed in front of a plain white background with the flowers in one hand, and her other arm at her side. She looked towards the floral arrangement with a sultry stare on her face.

She accessorized the style with some small earrings, two thick chains around her neck, and a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

The model had her long hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that were pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with coral-colored blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy lip.

Of course, Lori’s more than 1.9 million followers went wild for the photo, clicking the like button over 228,000 times and leaving more than 870 comments in the span of 18 hours after she published the photo to her feed.

“There is absolutely no competition anywhere,” one of Lori’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section, adding a diamond emoji for emphasis.

“Bomb! Obsessed with white flowers,” another loyal fan said.

“White Roses represent so many things… innocence, purity, bridal roses in association with young love, eternal loyalty, youthfulness, or just symbolize everlasting love a fresh start…. lovely!” a third comment read.

“Beautiful flowers and my girl be on point everyday. Keep enjoying life we only get one time around. Keep doing u,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori delighted her fans last week whens he posed for a very revealing photo. In the snap, the model wore nothing but a pair of skintight chocolate brown pants and a matching jacket. She went braless under the jacket, showing off some major skin in the process.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Lori Harvey’s fans. To date, that snap has earned over 269,000 likes and more than 1,320 comments.