Rihanna Sizzles In A Purple Wig And Lingerie Set By Savage X Fenty

Rihanna shared a snapshot of herself rocking some lingerie pieces from her line, Savage X Fenty.

The multifaceted starlet looked stunning as she rocked a purple bra and panties set from her collection. She is posed to one side with her torso and backside perked up. Rihanna’s fans can see that the bra is sheer and has thin straps. Her bottoms have polka dots throughout the entire item. Rihanna also added lace, thigh-high stockings that are see-through and shows off her amazing legs.

Rihanna added a floral background to pair with the collection’s spring rollout. The “Work” songstress is smiling for the camera as an array of flowers further adds to the photo. The flowers are several shades of pink, with both the light and dark petals protruding through in the photo.

Riri didn’t stop at showing off her snatched body for the photo opportunity. She also decided to have fun with her hair and accessories for her Instagram post. Her millions of followers can see that Rihanna switched up her hair for the photo, and is wearing a purple bob wig that covers her eyes as she smiles for the camera. In addition to the wig, Rihanna is seen wearing several pieces of jewelry. The songstress is seen wearing silver stud earrings, a silver choker necklace, several bracelets and multiple rings on her hand. She is also rocking a silver anklet, which can be found on the singer’s left ankle.

In her caption, Rihanna revealed that the steamy items were just one of the latest looks from her collection, which is available on the Savage X Fenty website. Many of the entrepreneur’s fans seemed to enjoy her look, as she received more than 1 million likes and more than 18,000 comments.

“Why you gotta do em like that sis?” one fan asked.

“Come onnnn purple wigggg! Lemme go pull mine out the closet,” said another.

“Ooouuuhhhh purple polka dot!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

“You can keep the album for now,” another fan joked, referring to Ri’s much-anticipated ninth album.

The new sets from Savage X Fenty come after Rihanna released a new item from her other brand, Fenty Beauty. The company shared on its Instagram page that it is distributing a dewy mist to add to its plethora of beauty products. Rihanna has yet to release any new music and is still keeping her fans guessing in terms of when her album will be released. The singer’s last studio album was Anti, which was released in 2016.