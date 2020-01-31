Aussie Bombshell Brooke Evers Steams Up Instagram In A Black Bra & Revealing Leather Skirt

Brooke Evers got steamy in a stunning leather look for her most recent Instagram upload. The Aussie bombshell published the photo to her feed on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Brooke looks smoking hot as she posed in a black bra to flaunt her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs. She paired the lingerie with a skimpy, high-waisted leather miniskirt. The garment boasted a hip-high slit that showcased the model’s long, lean legs. She finished off the look with a matching leather coat over top.

Brooke posed in front of a plain white background as she put one hand on her hip and the other on her head. She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. Some of the strands fell over her face and hid one of her eyes.

Brooke also rocked a full face of glam makeup in the snap. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that she needed a glass of water, citing lyrics from a Missy Elliot song.

Meanwhile, many of Brooke’s 586,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,900 times and leaving nearly 100 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live to the platform.

“Now Brooke, make sure you drink at least a gallon a day,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section, referencing her caption.

“Perfect blonde angel,” another admirer said.

“Great photo of you @brookeevers you look so stunning,” a third comment read.

“Girl you definitely know how to strike a pose! Learning from the pro. Keep that beauty sis you are forever gorgeous, a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke got the pulses of her fans racing earlier in the week when she posed in a skimpy gray string bikini in front of the same white background.

The Instagram hottie added some white sneakers to the bikini look as she rested her head in her hand and stared off into space.

Brooke Evers’ fans also loved that snap. To date, it’s earned her more than 13,000 likes and over 230 comments.