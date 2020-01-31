Alicia Keys Gushes Over Sweet Image Captured By Son Genesis

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys gushed on Instagram over a sweet image captured by her son Genesis, age 4. She posted two images to the social media sharing site and a video where she shared how proud she was of a new skill her child mastered with her 18.1 million followers.

In the first photo, Alicia posted a breathtaking photo taken by Genesis of his mommy. In the pic, Alicia is wearing a strapless, multicolored top in an asymmetrical design, along with light-colored ripped jeans. The multiple Grammy winner is seated in the photo, her head tilted to the left.

In the image, Alicia’s hair is slicked back with small curls artfully constructed to frame her face.

The singer’s makeup is almost nonexistent, her natural beauty enhanced by the smallest amount of foundation, blush, eye makeup, and lipstick. On her ears, she wears oversized hoop earrings.

In the second share, Alicia posted a clip of Genesis taking the image, using the hashtags: hold on tight, hold them close and tomorrow isn’t promised in the caption of the video.

In the final image, Alicia is seen kneeling on the floor, holding her right arm up and smiling for her son as he snapped another photo of his proud mother.

Genesis and his brother Egypt were seated with Alicia’s husband, music producer Swizz Beatz in the audience of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watching their mom help transition the show along, helping it close out in just under the three-hour scheduled time.

Fans of the artist were in awe of Genesis’ talent and relayed their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“Awww he’s so cuteee! and a talented photographer btw,” said a fan of the sweet moment captured between mother and son, followed by a blue heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Genesis is already a dope photographer and Egypt made a fire beat for Kendrick when he was like 4 or 5. This is amazing!” remarked a second fan of the talent the singer’s sons share.

“Alicia thank you so much for your truth and positive spirit. I watched you on the Grammys a few days ago—extremely sad over the loss of a hero—Kobe B. Your words of wisdom and music United us all and allowed for a terrible day to a bit better. Thank you!” noted a third follower.

During the Grammy Awards, Alicia was given the tough task of attempting to create an evening to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who had died hours earlier alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. She diligently worked to not allow the event to turn somber due to the fact that it was held at Staples Center, where the basketball great played with the Los Angeles Lakers.