Fotis Dulos Officially Declared Dead After Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos, the accused killer of Jennifer Dulos, has died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fotis Dulos is the accused killer of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. He attempted suicide by means of carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday before law enforcement caught wind of his intentions and intervened. He was rushed to a New York hospital where doctors tried to restore oxygen to his brain. On Thursday, he was officially declared dead, according to CNN.

Fotis has been on house arrest in his Farmington, Connecticut home. After he seemed disoriented during a phone call, emergency personnel rushed to his residence where he was found siting inside a running vehicle inside of his garage. Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis spoke out about his client’s death.

“His family came in from Greece and decided today to donate his organs so that he will live on in some form in the assistance that he can provide to others in their own individual struggles,” he said.

Pattis went on to say that Fotis was “was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now, he has been executed.”

“We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer,” Pattis concluded.

Fotis leaves behind five children whom he shared with Jennifer. Prior to her disappearance, they were working through a messy divorce and custody battle. Today, those children are living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York.

“This is a horrific tragedy all around,” said Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer’s loved ones.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, police found a suicide note in Fotis’ home after he was rushed to the hospital. In the note, he maintained that he did not murder Jennifer, as law enforcement believe.

Fotis’ lawyers were shocked by his suicide as they both saw no red flags and believed he had every intention of continuing to fight to prove his innocence and restore his name. However, Pattis did reveal that his client was particularly disheartening after hearing that prosecutors were working to reverse his bond. If this motion went through, he would have been sitting in prison as opposed to in his Farmington home, for months or longer before the trial was even finished.

“I look back and wonder what I missed. The potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to him,” Pattis recalled.

In addition to a murder charge, Fotis was facing other charges including kidnapping, tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. Even though Jennifer’s body has not yet been found, police do not believe she is alive.

